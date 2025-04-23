Expensify: Tiny Company, Bountiful FCF Potential

Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Expensify, a small-cap stock, has seen a ~20% decline but offers a buying opportunity due to its AI-driven cost reductions and simplified pricing plans.
  • The company provides an all-in-one T&E solution for SMBs, featuring integrations with QuickBooks and Workday, and a new travel booking platform.
  • Despite moderate revenue growth, Expensify has significantly boosted adjusted EBITDA margins to 28% in FY24, with a strong focus on AI to reduce costs.
  • Trading at just 11.5x EV/FY25 FCF, EXFY's low valuation and debt-free status offer a buffer against macroeconomic risks and variable revenue.
Nobody likes a market downturn, but in my view, it's a great time for long-term oriented investors to snap up shares of undervalued companies - particularly small-cap stocks, which tend to see more exaggerated sell-offs than their large-cap counterparts.

Expensify (

Gary Alexander
