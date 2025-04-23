When it comes to investing, here at PropNotes, we're mostly generalists. This means - broadly - that we go where the opportunities are, as opposed to focusing on a single sector or industry. Why? Our thinking is simple - no one sector will present opportunities
3 Reasons We've Been Aggressively Buying Up Shares Of e.l.f. Beauty
Summary
- e.l.f. Beauty is a high-growth, high-margin, beauty and skincare brand with a rapid following.
- The company's strong growth highlights its robust product-market fit and consumer loyalty. At the same time, gross margins (which are consistently above 70%) underscore the company's operating leverage.
- The recent dip presents a compelling entry point, with the stock trading at an attractive multiple.
- We rate ELF stock a 'Buy'.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.