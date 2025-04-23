LendingClub: Cheap For A Reason Or A Mispriced FinTech?

Apr. 23, 2025 5:39 AM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC) StockLC
Apollonian Research
54 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • LendingClub is one of the oldest publicly traded FinTechs around, with a banking charter to boot, lowering deposit costs in comparison to its FinTech peers.
  • The company and its peers have seen significant volatility since the COVID and stimulus years, with the macro and rate environment looking equally unpredictable today.
  • LendingClub is trading at 0.86x book value, but at a rather meagre 2.9% ROE in the last quarter, with unimpressive growth in originations and stiff competition in the lending space.
  • Management has been conservative, and I think even minor macro tailwinds along with internal execution could bring valuation up to book value, warranting a small position.

Overhead view of young Asian women managing home finance using laptop & smartphone. She is working with household utility bill and calculating expenses at home.

Images By Tang Ming Tung

Introduction

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is a leading digital marketplace bank that offers personal loans and other financial services through their online platform. Unlike many other FinTechs, LC obtained a banking charter when it acquired Radius Bank

This article was written by

Apollonian Research
54 Followers
In the process of finalizing my law PhD on corporate wrongdoing. Research assistant for 5+ years prior, focusing on regulatory governance, corporate compliance.Longstanding interest in the stock-market, focusing primarily on US small to mid caps, both long and short.Whatever peaks my interest is what I will write about: value/growth/secular trends/accounting shenanigans. I typically strive to add some color to the analysis that goes beyond what prior SA authors have written on a particular ticket, and if I cannot find that about a company, I will rarely write a piece. This typically means utilizing academic research, modelling secular trends, correlating financial statement numbers and KPI's with external variables, or any other interesting lens I can find on a company.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News