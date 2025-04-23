The US government has released three new tariff programs and initiated four more investigations since Jan. 20, 2025, some of which overlap to create additional burden, while others present a web of exemptions. Additionally, the tariff programs from the first Trump administration are
Layering Import Duties In A Rapidly Changing Environment
Summary
- The US government has released three new tariff programs and initiated four more investigations since Jan. 20, 2025, some of which overlap to create additional burden, while others present a web of exemptions.
- The tariff programs from the first Trump administration are still in effect, alongside the Section 301 expansion issued by the Biden administration.
- Section 232 national security duties on steel, aluminum, and automotive parts each apply a 25% duty on imports of those products, including steel and aluminum derivative products.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.