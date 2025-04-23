Illinois Tool Works Returns Outpace Its Peers - But Is It All In The Price?

Summary

  • Illinois Tool Works is a well-managed, financially sound industrial company with a lean cost structure and strong balance sheet, offering high-quality compounder potential for long-term investors.
  • Despite operating in a low-growth sector, ITW has achieved significant profit growth through margin expansion, operating leverage, and aggressive share buybacks, doubling its EPS from 2015 to 2024.
  • Current valuations offer a limited margin of safety; recommend waiting for a more attractive entry point with at least a 30% margin of safety.

Operator with vacuum coating machine for automotive battery use

Monty Rakusen

Investment thesis

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is a well-managed and financially sound industrial company. While it operates in a slow-growth sector, ITW has consistently delivered outsized returns through margin expansion, operating leverage, and aggressive share buybacks.

