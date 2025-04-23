FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) is a manufacturer of diversified chemical products, bio-based fuel products, and bio-based specialty chemical products. About two-thirds of its revenue derives from biofuels, while the remainder comes from specialty chemicals. The company's stock price has
FutureFuel: Recent Operating Challenges Create Potential Buying Opportunity
Summary
- FutureFuel Corp. has seen a 28% stock price decline since January, largely due to market tensions and a rough Q4.
- Despite the decline, FF's high cash balance relative to market cap presents a buying opportunity for risk-tolerant value investors. Its enterprise value has dropped by half during this time.
- FF's diversified revenue streams and stronger balance sheet set it apart from peers in the biofuel industry.
- I expect another poor quarter in Q1 2025 due to a halt in production, but that could be the start of a turnaround in the stock price.
- I will be waiting for Q1 results to be released, then reassess a potential investment at that time.
