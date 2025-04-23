Rewiring Global Trade For Resilience And Growth

FTSE Russell
(36min)

Summary

  • The rewiring of global trade is not a temporary disruption, but a structural shift with enduring implications.
  • Rising tariffs, export controls, and investment restrictions are reconfiguring established trade and investment patterns.
  • Regional manufacturing nodes, specialised service hubs, and novel financial centres are gaining new footholds.

Aerial perspective of a container port, Virginia, United States of America

Abstract Aerial Art

Executive summary

Global trade is not deglobalizing—it is rewiring. Trade patterns are being redrawn by a mix of geopolitics, policy shifts, and security concerns. The result is a more complex trade landscape defined by strategic realignment and adaptation. Governments are layering

