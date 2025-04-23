Northrop Grumman: Problems Aren't Over

Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Northrop Grumman's stock dipped over 10% after disappointing Q1'25 earnings, missing revenue by $480 million and EPS due to B-21 bomber cost overruns.
  • The defense sector faces potential headwinds from reduced U.S. spending, trade wars, and incentives for the EU to buy from European suppliers.
  • Northrop Grumman cut GAAP EPS guidance to $25.15 due to the B-21 charge, but the stock still trades at a forward P/E ratio of 16.5x when excluding this large charge.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Northrop Grumman manufacturing center. Northrop Grumman produces advanced aerospace and defense composite structures.

jetcityimage

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) was oddly trading at all-time highs coming into Q1'25 earnings, despite the troubling global trade war. The defense stock has unsurprisingly slumped following a disappointing earnings picture. My investment thesis is Bearish on the stock, even after the

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to start Q2, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
51.94K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NOC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News