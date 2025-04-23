Policy uncertainty weighed heavily on global markets in the first quarter of 2025, triggering a sharp rotation from momentum and growth equities into value equities - fueled in part by concerns about global growth and the emergence of DeepSeek (
Global Equity Team Outlook: The Shifting Balance Of Power
Summary
- Our global equity team believes shifts have sparked broader questions about the durability of U.S. exceptionalism and whether we’re witnessing a deeper transformation in the global order. Read more for key insights from our global equity team.
- We now expect gross domestic product growth in the United States to be roughly 2% lower over a two-year horizon.
- We expect the growth differential between Europe and the United States to narrow considerably over the next 12 to 18 months, with European economic momentum accelerating just as U.S. growth stabilizes or potentially slows.
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.