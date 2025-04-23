US banks' net interest margins are poised to expand as funding costs move lower, while earning assets mature and are replaced with higher-yielding loans and securities. But the Trump administration's broad suite of tariffs will serve as an overhang on the
Tariffs Stand To Spoil Favorable Outlook For U.S. Banks
Summary
- US banks' net interest margins are poised to expand as funding costs move lower, while earning assets mature and are replaced with higher-yielding loans and securities.
- Margins are still expected to expand, but waning consumer sentiment and heightened tariff-related anxiety in the business community are likely to slow growth, reduce investment activity and increase delinquencies.
- We expect deposit costs to decline throughout 2025 as higher-cost CDs roll off banks' books.
