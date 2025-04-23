FedEx Corporation: Downgrading To Hold On Visible Near-Term Earnings Risk
Summary
- I am downgrading FedEx to a hold due to significant macro risks, despite the company's strong cost control and operational improvements.
- Freight struggles and global tariffs are impacting demand, with industrial recovery not expected until 2FH26, affecting high-margin B2B shipments.
- Positive cost management is evident, with Express segment margins improving and significant savings from DRIVE and Network 2.0 initiatives.
