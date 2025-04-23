Wall Street Breakfast Podast: Trump Won't Oust Powell, Musk Can't Quit Tesla

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

President Trump says he has ‘no intention’ of firing Fed Chair Powell. (0:16) Elon Musk refocusing on TSLA as DOGE mostly done. (2:34) Intel looking to cut 20% of workforce. (3:50)



It’s a good start to the day for bulls with President Donald Trump sounding conciliatory notes to his main foes of late (Fed Chairman Jay Powell and China) and Elon Musk saying “I can’t quit you” to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

After lambasting Powell on social media for not lowering rates like the ECB and amid reports that he had consulted advisors on the possibility of removing Powell, Trump said on Tuesday he had “no intention” of firing the Fed chief and “never did.”

"I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates," he said. "This is a perfect time to lower interest rates. If he doesn't, is it the end? No. It’s not."

That brought relief to traders and global investors worried about central bank independence in the world’s largest economy.

Stock index futures are now solidly higher, led by growth stocks. Nasdaq 100 futures (US100:IND) are up more than 2.5% and S&P futures (SPX) up more than 2%.

Treasury prices – a key measure of global confidence in the U.S. economy - are also gaining, with the 10-year yield (US10Y) down to 4.35%. Even the beaten-down dollar (DXY) is catching a bid.

But while markets celebrate, the damage to the position of Fed chief has already been done, according to T.S. Lombard economist Dario Perkins.

Perkins says: “Even as Trump sticks with Powell (for now), his outrageous rhetoric has clearly damaged the Fed’s independence.”

“Yes, it’s a prestigious job, but given the way Trump has behaved, how can we not be suspicious of WHOEVER is appointed to that role in 2026? Trump clearly wants to set monetary policy by proxy. History celebrates the central bankers that stand up to political pressure, not the ones that cave. Anyone who understands that would surely have huge reservations about taking on the job.”

Also helping sentiment, Trump eased trade war concerns a little, saying he plans to be “very good” to Beijing in any trade talks and current tariffs of 145% “will come down substantially, but it won’t be zero.”

According to Bloomberg, the president said he didn’t see the need to “play hardball” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and that during discussions, he wouldn’t raise COVID-19.

UBS Chief Economist Paul Donovan says: “With investor concerns growing … Trump demonstrated the art of the retreat.”

Trump may not be able to legally fire Powell, “but markets will still have lingering concerns about Fed independence. Trump also said they would be ‘very nice’ in any trade negotiations with China, raising hopes that the tax burden on US consumer may lessen.”

Momentum stocks are also being helped by a pop in Tesla (TSLA) premarket as CEO Elon Musk’s re-commitment to the EV maker overshadowed poor Q1 results and the withdrawal of guidance.

Musk said on the earnings call that he would be cutting back his government work to one to two days a week and spending more time on working on Tesla becoming the world’s most valuable company by focusing on full-self-driving vehicles and robotics.

“DOGE work is mostly done and beginning in May, my time allocated to DOGE will drop significantly,” he said.

He also noted that: “The value of a company that makes truly useful, autonomous humanoid robots and autonomous vehicles at scale at low cost is staggering.”

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives boosted his price target on the stock to $350 saying: “Musk finally read the room and made a pivot which helps remove the black cloud over Tesla. New chapter begins.”

For Q1, Tesla missed on the top and bottom-lines and pulled full year guidance, but offered assurances that the company remains on track for production of more affordable models and the Cybercab.

The company said: “Uncertainty in the automotive and energy market continues to increase as rapidly evolving trade policy adversely impacts the global supply chain and cost structure of Tesla and our peers … which could have a meaningful impact on demand for our products in the near term.”

Meanwhile, Intel (INTC) is looking to cut more than 20% of its workforce in a bid to eliminate bureaucracy.

Bloomberg says plans will be announced this week and would mark the first major restructuring under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan. The company did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha’s request for comment.

The latest cutbacks come after a previous effort in August to eliminate around 15,000 positions. By the end of 2024, Intel's workforce had declined to 108,900 employees, down from 124,800 the year before.

The action is part of a bid to streamline management and rebuild an engineering-driven culture, a source said. Tan, who took the helm last month, is working to revive the chipmaker after years of losing ground to competitors.

Tan plans to shed non-core assets and boost product appeal, starting with selling a 51% stake in Altera to Silver Lake. At the Intel Vision conference last month, he stressed the need to replace the lost engineering talent, strengthen finances and align manufacturing with customer needs.

Among active stocks, along with Tesla and Intel rallying, SAP (SAP) is up post-earnings, while Enphase Energy (ENPH) is slumping due to weak revenue outlook.

On today’s economic calendar:

9:45 am the April flash PMI Composite

10:00 am March New Home Sales

2:00 pm Fed Beige Book

UBS’ Donovan says the “erratic threaten-retreat-threaten-retreat cycle has economic consequences. The uncertainty this causes may impact consumer and business decision-making.”

“The Fed’s Beige Book is likely to pick up some of this uncertainty,” he said. “This is based off anecdotal evidence, which is subject to bias -- businesses know their comments are heard by policymakers and may exaggerate their reported views to try to sway policy. Nonetheless, the comments will be looked at for signs of the impact of erratic administration policies, and the potential for second-round inflation effects from trade taxes.”