Polen Global Growth Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary

Important Disclosures & Definitions: Disclosure: This commentary is very limited in scope and is not meant to provide comprehensive descriptions or discussions of the topics mentioned herein. Moreover, this commentary has been prepared without taking into account individual objectives, financial situations or needs. As such, this commentary is for informational discussion purposes only and is not to be relied on as legal, tax, business, investment, accounting or any other advice. Recipients of this commentary should seek their own independent financial advice. Investing involves inherent risks, and any particular investment is not suitable for all investors; there is always a risk of losing part or all of your invested capital. No statement herein should be interpreted as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security (including, but not limited to, any investment vehicle or separate account managed by Polen Capital). Recipients acknowledge and agree that the information contained in this commentary is not a recommendation to invest in any particular investment, and Polen Capital is not hereby undertaking to provide any investment advice to any person. This commentary is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Unless otherwise stated in this commentary, the statements herein are made as of the date of this commentary and the delivery of this commentary at any time thereafter will not create any implication that the statements are made as of any subsequent date. Certain information contained herein is derived from third parties beyond Polen Capital's control or verification and involves significant elements of subjective judgment and analysis. While efforts have been made to ensure the quality and reliability of the information herein, there may be limitations, inaccuracies, or new developments that could impact the accuracy of such information. Therefore, this commentary is not guaranteed to be accurate or timely and does not claim to be complete. Polen Capital reserves the right to supplement or amend this content at any time, but has no obligation to provide the recipient with any supplemental, amended, replacement or additional information. Any statements made by Polen Capital regarding future events or expectations are forward-looking statements and are based on current assumptions and expectations. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The MSCI ACWI Index is a market capitalization weighted equity index that measures the performance of large and mid-cap segments across developed and emerging market countries. The index is maintained by Morgan Stanley Capital International. The performance of an index does not reflect any transaction costs, management fees, or taxes. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Source: All data is sourced from Bloomberg unless otherwise noted. All company-specific information has been sourced from company financials as of the relevant period discussed. Definitions: Magnificent 7: a term popularized to describe a set of the most dominant U.S. stocks, largely focused in the technology sector. The names that compromise the Magnificent 7 are Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Tesla Inc. (TSLA). EPS Growth: the increase in a company’s earnings per share over time. Measures the profit allocated to each share of stock growth, an important indicator of a company’s profitability and financial health. Headwind: a factor or condition that can impede the performance or growth of investments, sectors, or entire economies. These obstacles could be economic, political, or market-related and can affect investment returns negatively. Tailwinds: favorable conditions or factors that can propel asset prices or financial markets upwards. These can include economic growth, technological advancements, regulatory changes, or other external influences that enhance the performance of investments. Polen Capital Management Global Growth Composite—GIPS Composite Report UMA Firm Composite Assets Annual Performance Results 3 Year Standard Deviation 1 Year End Total ($Millions) Assets ($Millions) Assets ($Millions) U.S. Dollars ($Millions) Number of Accounts Composite Gross (%) Composite Net (%) MSCI ACWI (%) Composite Dispersion (%) Polen Gross (%) MSCI ACWI (%) 2023 58,910 22,269 36,641 670.70 9 32.38 30.92 22.20 0.1 20.08 16.27 2022 48,143 18,053 30,090 507.47 7 -30.53 -31.39 -18.35 0.0 20.39 19.86 2021 82,789 28,884 53,905 138.08 7 17.90 17.07 18.54 0.6 15.08 16.84 2020 59,161 20,662 38,499 39.14 3 25.01 24.13 16.27 N/A 16.16 18.13 2019 34,784 12,681 22,104 6.50 2 37.37 36.35 26.60 N/A 12.10 11.22 2018 20,591 7,862 12,729 4.77 2 3.14 2.22 -9.41 N/A 11.50 10.47 2017 17,422 6,957 10,466 4.16 2 32.66 31.55 23.96 N/A 10.12 10.36 2016 11,251 4,697 6,554 0.33 1 1.21 0.34 7.86 N/A N/A N/A 2015 7,451 2,125 5,326 0.33 1 10.07 9.14 -2.36 N/A N/A N/A Click to enlarge Performance % as of 12-31-2024: (Annualized returns are presented for periods greater than one year) 1 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Inception Polen Global Growth (Gross) 13.27 8.95 - 12.38 Polen Global Growth (Net) 11.96 7.85 - 11.35 MSCI ACWI 17.49 10.05 - 9.22 Click to enlarge [1] A 3-Year Standard Deviation is not available for 2015 and 2016 due to 36 monthly returns are not available. Some versions of this GIPS Report previously included assets of the Firm's wholly-owned subsidiary in the 2022 Firm Assets figure, in error. The figure above has been corrected to no longer count assets at the subsidiary level. Total assets and UMA assets are supplemental information to the GIPS Composite Report. N/A - There are five or fewer accounts in the composite the entire year. While pitch books are updated quarterly to include composite performance through the most recent quarter, we use the GIPS Report that includes annual returns only. To minimize the risk of error we update the GIPS Report annually. This is typically updated by the end of the first quarter. GIPS Report The Global Growth Composite created and incepted on January 1, 2015 contains fully discretionary global growth accounts that are not managed within a wrap fee structure and for comparison purposes is measured against MSCI ACWI. Prior to October 18, 2016, the benchmark for the Global Growth Composite was the MSCI ACWI variant with gross dividends. As of October 18, 2016, the benchmark was changed retroactively to the MSCI ACWI variant with net dividends, to more accurately reflect the Global Growth Composite’s strategy. Effective January 2022, fully discretionary large cap equity accounts managed as part of our Global Growth strategy that adhere to the rules and regulations applicable to registered investment companies subject to the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940 were included into the Global Growth Composite. The accounts comprising the portfolios are highly concentrated and are not constrained by EU diversification regulations. Polen Capital Management claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) and has prepared and presented this report in compliance with the GIPS standards. Polen Capital Management has been independently verified for the periods April 1, 1992 through December 31, 2023. The verification reports are available upon request. A firm that claims compliance with the GIPS standards must establish policies and procedures for complying with all the applicable requirements of the GIPS standards. Verification provides assurance on whether the firm's policies and procedures related to composite and pooled fund maintenance, as well as the calculation, presentation, and distribution of performance, have been designed in compliance with the GIPS standards and have been implemented on a firm-wide basis. Verification does not provide assurance on the accuracy of any specific performance report. Polen Capital Management is an independent-registered investment adviser. Polen Capital Management maintains related entities which together invest exclusively in equity portfolios consisting of high-quality companies. A list of all composite and pooled fund investment strategies offered by the firm, with a description of each strategy, is available upon request. In July 2007, the firm was reorganized from an S-corporation into an LLC and changed names from Polen Capital Management, Inc. to Polen Capital Management, LLC. Results are based on fully discretionary accounts under management, including those accounts no longer with the firm. Effective January 1, 2022, composite policy requires the temporary removal of any portfolio incurring a client initiated significant net cash inflow or outflow of 10% or greater of portfolio assets, provided, however, if invoking this policy would result in all accounts being removed for a month, this policy shall not apply for that month. The U.S. Dollar is the currency used to express performance. Returns are presented gross and net of management fees and include the reinvestment of all income. Net of fee performance was calculated using either actual management fees or highest fees for fund structures. The annual composite dispersion presented is an asset-weighted standard deviation using returns presented gross of management fees calculated for the accounts in the composite the entire year. Policies for valuing investments, calculating performance, and preparing GIPS Reports are available upon request. The separate account management fee schedule is as follows: Institutional: Per annum fees for managing accounts are 85 basis points (0.85%) on the first $50 Million and 65 basis points (0.65%) on all assets above $50 Million of assets under management. HNW: Per annum fees for managing accounts are 160 basis points (1.60%) of the first $500,000 of assets under management and 110 basis points (1.10%) of amounts above $500,000 of assets under management. Actual investment advisory fees incurred by clients may vary. The per annum fee schedule for managing the Polen Global Growth Fund, which is included in the Global Growth Composite, is 85 basis points (.85%). The total annual fund operating expenses are up to 135 basis points (1.35%). As of 9/1/2023, the mutual fund expense ratio goes up to 1.26%. This figure may vary from year to year. The per annum fee schedule for managing the Polen Capital Global Growth ETF, which is included in the Global Growth Composite, is 85 basis points (.85%). The total annual fund operating expenses are up to 85 basis points (.85%). Past performance does not guarantee future results and future accuracy and profitable results cannot be guaranteed. Performance figures are presented gross and net of management fees and have been calculated after the deduction of all transaction costs and commissions. Portfolio returns are net of all foreign non-reclaimable withholding taxes. Reclaimable withholding taxes are reflected as income if and when received. Polen Capital is an SEC registered investment advisor and its investment advisory fees are described in its Form ADV Part 2A. The advisory fees will reduce clients’ returns. The chart below depicts the effect of a 1% management fee on the growth of one dollar over a 10-year period at 10% (9% after fees) and 20% (19% after fees) assumed rates of return. The MSCI ACWI Index is a market capitalization weighted equity index that measures the performance of large and mid-cap segments across developed and emerging market countries. The index is maintained by Morgan Stanley Capital International. The volatility and other material characteristics of the indices referenced may be materially different from the performance achieved. In addition, the composite’s holdings may be materially different from those within the index. Indices are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. The information provided in this document should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell any particular security. There is no assurance that any securities discussed herein will remain in the composite or that the securities sold will not be repurchased. The securities discussed do not represent the composite’s entire portfolio. Actual holdings will vary depending on the size of the account, cash flows, and restrictions. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed will prove to be profitable, or that the investment recommendations or decisions we make in the future will be profitable or will equal the investment performance of the securities discussed herein. A complete list of our past specific recommendations for the last year is available upon request. Return 1 Year 2 Years 3 Years 4 Years 5 Years 6 Years 7 Years 8 Years 9 Years 10 Years 10% 1.10 1.21 1.33 1.46 1.61 1.77 1.95 2.14 2.36 2.59 9% 1.09 1.19 1.30 1.41 1.54 1.68 1.83 1.99 2.17 2.37 20% 1.20 1.44 1.73 2.07 2.49 2.99 3.58 4.30 5.16 6.19 19% 1.19 1.42 1.69 2.01 2.39 2.84 3.38 4.02 4.79 5.69 Click to enlarge GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.