Tesla Q1: It's Not As Bad As I Thought (Rating Downgrade)

Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s stock has experienced a significant decline, dropping 57% from its peak due to market selloff and operational challenges.
  • Despite a poor quarter, Tesla remains fundamentally strong with a solid support level, improving technical indicators, and positive long-term catalysts like FSD and robotaxi developments.
  • Tesla's financials show resilience with a GAAP net income of $409 million and $664 million in free cash flow, despite lower automotive revenues.
  • While TSLA stock's valuation appears high, future profitability prospects and potential growth in new segments suggest substantial upside potential, though risks remain.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Financial Prophet get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Tesla Cybertruck display at a dealership. Tesla offers the Cybertruck with driving range of up to 340 miles.

jetcityimage

Due to its "unique" position, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been one of the worst hit stocks during the recent market selloff. In fact, Tesla peaked last December at a high of around $488, just to crash down to a low

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2024 69% return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!

Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market today!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
51.57K Followers

Hi, I’m Victor Dergunov, MBA, and I’ve been an active investor for over 20 years. My passion for investing started early, and I’ve spent two decades honing strategies that consistently deliver results. Whether it's tech giants like Apple and Tesla or opportunities in commodities and crypto, I provide diversified insights to help you succeed. Join me, and let’s take your investing to the next level.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News