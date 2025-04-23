Did you ever wonder who owned KFC? Well, they are owned by Yum! Brands, along with Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. Another fun twist comes when we realize that actually, Yum! Brands is a PepsiCo spinoff. That is correct;
Yum! Brands: Inflation Is A Short-Term Headwind
Summary
- Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is rated as a HOLD due to overvaluation compared to peers although having good financial growth opportunities into the future.
- Taco Bell drives recent growth, with system sales up 14% in Q4'24, while KFC and Pizza Hut show mixed performance.
- Despite steady revenue and FCF growth, net income growth has slowed, impacted by inflation and decreasing profit margins.
- The company's stock appears overvalued based on historical and peer comparisons, with intrinsic value calculations suggesting a lower acceptable buying price.
