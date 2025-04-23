NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is one of the oldest triple net lease REITs in the US, with 35 years of uninterrupted dividend growth. Founded in 1984, the company started with a modest portfolio in Florida. Since then, it has grown into a major
NNN: An Attractive Dividend Aristocrat
Summary
- NNN REIT, with 35 years of uninterrupted dividend growth, has a strong financial position and high occupancy rate despite recent share price declines due to rate hikes.
- The company focuses on retail properties with triple-net leases, ensuring tenants cover taxes, maintenance, and insurance, providing stable income and growth opportunities.
- NNN's solid balance sheet, minimal short-term debt, and high dividend yield of 5.4% make it an attractive investment, especially with expected interest rate cuts.
- With a diversified portfolio and strategic acquisitions through sale-leasebacks, NNN is well-positioned for growth, making it a compelling buy for retail-focused investors.
