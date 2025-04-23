[Most investors, even many professionals, run from volatility or build walls to protect from it, seeing it as a major form of risk. Others get prepared and run to volatility with a specialized toolkit to capture alpha from it, seeing
Going Beyond Active And Passive Investment Thinking
Summary
- Volatility is seen as an opportunity for alpha generation, not just a risk, through sophisticated, mathematics-based investment methodologies.
- Intech's approach bridges active and passive investing, leveraging portfolio-level effects driven by volatility and correlations to enhance returns and manage risks.
- Designed for investors seeking broad market exposure with enhanced risk management, Intech's strategies offer a balanced, cost-effective alternative to traditional indexing and active management.
