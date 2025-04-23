Gold has had a monster rally so far in 2025. As of April 22, if the precious metal merely traded sideways through year-end, it would be the best year since 1980. Shares of gold mining companies have done even better, collectively rallying about
SGDJ: Why Gold Is Due For A Breather
Summary
- Gold has surged in 2025, but May-June seasonality suggests potential short-term weakness, warranting a hold rating on the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ).
- SGDJ offers a compelling valuation with a low P/E ratio and high EPS growth, but its concentrated portfolio and high volatility pose risks.
- The ETF's liquidity is limited, with low average daily volume and a high bid/ask spread, making it susceptible to quick profit-taking.
- Despite strong performance, technical indicators suggest resistance and overbought conditions; buying on a pullback between $42 and $43 is advisable.
