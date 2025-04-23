Danone S.A. (DANOY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Danone S.A. (OTCQX:DANOY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call April 23, 2025 2:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Mathilde Rodie - Head, Investor Relations

Juergen Esser - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Victoria Petrova - Bank of America

Guillaume Delmas - UBS

Jon Cox - Kepler

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan

Warren Ackerman - Barclays

Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank

David Roux - Morgan Stanley

Mathilde Rodie

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thank you for being with us this morning for our Q1 Sales Call. I’m with Juergen Esser, our CFO, who will go through some prepared remarks before taking your questions. And before we start, I would like to draw your attention to our disclaimer on Page 19 related to forward-looking statements and the definition of financial indicators that we will refer to during the presentation.

And with that, let me hand over to Juergen.

Juergen Esser

Thank you, Mathilde and good morning and a very warm welcome to everyone on the call. I hope you are well. And thank you for being with us this morning to discuss our Q1 ‘25 results.

I propose that we go straight into it, starting with Page #2. As highlighted in our press release, we are pleased to report a strong start to the year with another quarter of quality growth, with like-for-like sales up plus 4.3%. Our consistent performance at or above 4% for some time now underscores the strength of our execution and the relevance of our health-focused portfolio. This portfolio offers us growth opportunities consistently above the average of the food and beverage sector, fostering resilience despite these uncertain times.

In Q1, we saw solid contributions from both volume/mix, at plus 1.9% as well as from price, at plus 2.4%. We are happy to report that the underlying demand trends remained unchanged and strong versus previous