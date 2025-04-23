EZCorp: A Stock That Is Likely To Benefit From A Recession
Summary
- EZCorp's stock has surged 52.71% since my initial "hold" rating, outperforming the S&P 500, driven by strong financials and expansion in Latin America.
- The company benefits from economic slowdowns, as more consumers turn to pawn shops for instant cash, boosting loans and inventory sales.
- Despite a higher EV-to-EBITDA multiple, EZCorp remains attractive due to its solid financial performance and potential gains from economic uncertainty.
- Corporate governance issues persist, but given current economic conditions, I now rate EZCorp stock as a "buy."
