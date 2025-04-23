Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) missed Q1 earnings and top-line expectations for the first fiscal quarter by a wide margin, as a consumer strike led to a 20% plunge in automotive revenues. From a purely operational and financial perspective, however, Tesla’s results
Tesla: The Bottom May Be In
Summary
- Tesla, Inc. missed Q1 '25 earnings and revenue estimates badly, but saw stable gross margins and a significant Y/Y swing in free cash flow, sending shares 5% higher.
- Despite a 20% drop in automotive revenue due to consumer strikes, Tesla's gross margins remained stable at 16.3% and the EV company beat estimates.
- Tesla remained widely free cash flow profitable, and shares remain ripe for a revaluation to the upside if Elon Musk scales back its DOGE activities and focuses on growth.
- TSLA stock's valuation is attractive with a forward P/S ratio of 6.0X, offering massive rebound potential as investor sentiment normalizes.
- Risks include disappointing EV deliveries and revenue declines, but new vehicle launches and reduced political involvement by Elon Musk improve the outlook.
