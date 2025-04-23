Chubb Limited (CB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Karen Beyer - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Evan Greenberg - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Peter Enns - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Gregory Peters - Raymond James
Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets
Brian Meredith - UBS
David Motemaden - Evercore ISI
Meyer Shields - KBW
Alex Scott - Barclays
Robert Cox - Goldman Sachs
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Chubb Limited First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions]
I would now like to turn the call over to Karen Beyer, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Karen Beyer
Thank you and welcome to our March 31, 2025, first quarter earnings conference call. Our report today will contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to company performance, pricing, and business mix, growth opportunities, and economic and market conditions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially.
Please see our recent SEC filings, earnings release, and financial supplement, which are available on our website at investors.chubb.com for more information on factors that could affect these matters.
We will also refer today to non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations of which to the most direct comparable GAAP measures and related details are provided in our earnings press release and financial supplement.
Now I'd like to introduce our speakers. First, we have Evan Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, followed by Peter Enns, our Chief Financial Officer, and then we'll take your questions. Also with us to
- Read more current CB analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts