Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 23, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jon Monson - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Mike Mahoney - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Dan Brennan - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Ken Stein - Chief Medical Officer
Conference Call Participants
Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan
Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo
Joanne Wuensch - Citi
Rick Wise - Stifel
David Roman - Goldman Sachs
Travis Steed - Bank of America
Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley
Danielle Antalffy - UBS
Josh Jennings - TD Cowen
Michael Polark - Wolfe Research
Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI
Matt Miksic - Barclays
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Boston Scientific First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jon Monson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jon Monson
Thank you, Drew, and thanks everyone for joining us. With me today are Mike Mahoney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Brennan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. During the Q&A session, Mike and Dan will be joined by our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ken Stein.
We issued a press release earlier this morning announcing our Q1 results, which included reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this release. The release, as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in today's call, can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website.
Please note, on the call, all operational revenue excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and organic revenue further excludes certain acquisitions and divestitures for which there are less than a full period of comparable net sales.
Guidance excludes the previously announced agreement to
- Read more current BSX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts