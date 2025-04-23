Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 23, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Monson - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Mike Mahoney - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Brennan - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ken Stein - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Joanne Wuensch - Citi

Rick Wise - Stifel

David Roman - Goldman Sachs

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Josh Jennings - TD Cowen

Michael Polark - Wolfe Research

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Matt Miksic - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Boston Scientific First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jon Monson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jon Monson

Thank you, Drew, and thanks everyone for joining us. With me today are Mike Mahoney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Brennan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. During the Q&A session, Mike and Dan will be joined by our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ken Stein.

We issued a press release earlier this morning announcing our Q1 results, which included reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this release. The release, as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in today's call, can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Please note, on the call, all operational revenue excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and organic revenue further excludes certain acquisitions and divestitures for which there are less than a full period of comparable net sales.

Guidance excludes the previously announced agreement to