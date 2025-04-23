Meta Platforms' Q1: Considering The Risk-Reward Of A Bullish Option Strategy
Summary
- Going into 2025, I rated Meta Platforms, Inc. stock as a sell for 2025 due to anticipated headwinds impacting commercial momentum.
- Since then, Meta shares have dropped more than 15%, down 30%+ from all-time highs, influenced by macro risks like tariff sentiment headwinds, de-risking the current investment setup.
- With Meta's Q1 report scheduled for April 30th, I now upgrade the stock to a "Hold" rating. The revised rating reflects a more favorable risk profile for investors buying at.
- Robust ad momentum and engagement growth, paired with a notably cheaper valuation (16x EV/EBIT), outweigh prior concerns over $55-60B AI CAPEX pressuring free cash flow.
- Looking to Q1, my checks with marketing professionals indicate a 5-10% YoY ad budget increases, with Meta gaining share through superior AI-driven ROI.
