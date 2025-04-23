West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean McLaren – President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Virostek – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matt Tobin – Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Ketan Mamtora – BMO Capital Markets

Sean Steuart – TD Cowen

Hamir Patel – CIBC Capital Markets

Matthew McKellar – RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the West Fraser Q1 2025 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

During this conference call, West Fraser's representatives will be making certain statements about West Fraser's future financial and operational performance, business outlook and capital plans. These statements may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Canadian and United States securities laws. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and assumptions which may cause West Fraser's actual or future results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements.

Additional information about these risk factors and assumptions is included both in the accompanying webcast presentation and in our 2024 Annual MD&A and Annual Information Form, which can be accessed on West Fraser's website or through SEDAR+ for Canadian investors and EDGAR for United States investors.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sean McLaren, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Sean McLaren

Thank you, Joelle. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2025 earnings call. I’m Sean McLaren, President and CEO of West Fraser and joining me today in our Cornell office on the day of our Annual