Valmet Oyj (VOYJF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pekka Rouhiainen – Investor Relations

Thomas Hinnerskov – President and Chief Executive Officer

Katri Hokkanen – Chief Financial Officer

Antti Kansanen – SEB

Mikael Doepel – Nordea

Panu Laitinmäki – Danske Bank

Johan Eliason – Kepler Cheuvreux

Tom Skogman – Carnegie

Sven Weier – UBS

Pekka Rouhiainen

Good morning, and welcome to Valmet's First Quarter 2025 Result Publication webcast. Valmet here started strongly in Services and Automation segments, while the market conditions remain subdued in the process technologies segment. I'm Pekka Rouhiainen, I'm from IR, and with me today are Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO; as well as Katri Hokkanen, CFO. Today, Thomas will first go through the highlights of the quarter and provide an update on the strategy renewal process. After that, Katri will go through the financial development in more detail also from the segment perspective, and Thomas will then conclude on the guidance and short-term market outlook.

But with that, I hand over to the presenters. Thomas, the floor is yours.

Thomas Hinnerskov

Thank you, Pekka. Very happy to be here, great to start the year in a good way, and let's start looking at Q1. Overall, orders received increased to €1.3 billion, particularly pleased with the performance in our stable business and we'll come back to that several times during the presentation. Overall, also a backlog, order backlog amount to €4.6 billion, a bit higher than at the end of Q4, which, of course, is a positive development that we are happy about. Net sales were flat year-over-year. Stable business grew. Process technology decreased, which, of course, is unfortune, but it is a consequence also of this subdued market that we're currently experiencing.

Comparable EBITDA remained on