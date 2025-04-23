Overview
Luca Mining Corp. (TSXV:LUCA:CA, OTCQX:LUCMF) is a Canadian-listed precious metals mining company with two producing mines in Mexico, Campo Morado and Tahuehueto. The reporting currency is U.S. Dollars.
I have owned Luca Mining over the
If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.
I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 2-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. The portfolio has over the last 6 year had a compounded annual growth rate of 26%.