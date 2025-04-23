Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Judy Marks

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, afternoon and evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We hope everyone listening is safe and well. Before discussing our results, I'd like to take a moment to recognize an important milestone. Earlier this month, Otis celebrated our fifth anniversary since returning as