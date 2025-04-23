Procore Continues To Deliver Under Industry Headwinds

Value Detection
850 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Procore's Q4 earnings exceeded expectations, with revenue at $302M (16% YoY) and a gross margin of 81%, despite industry headwinds.
  • The company continues to gain market share and win deals, with Q4 revenue growth of 16% YoY, outpacing many peers.
  • Procore's diversified customer base and global reach enhance its durability, with high retention rates and significant international revenue growth.
  • Ongoing geographic expansion and product diversification are driving incremental growth, with international revenue up 19% YoY in Q4.

Three workers (architects, engineers) examining building site

Catherine Delahaye

Procore is one of the few SaaS platform companies that serve the construction industry. In my previous article, I highlighted the competitive advantage of the company and the network effects they were building. In this article, I will cover

This article was written by

Value Detection
850 Followers
I believe true value is from growth, not cigar butts. Time is investors' best friend.  Evaluation matters but need to be viewed from a long-term perspective. Great businesses often offer tremendous value to society and are super durable. When your products and services are 10x better than others, you deserve to grow 10x (or people you to grow 10x) and stay dominant. Selection, convenience, and value are tremendous characteristics I am looking for.  Durability is a great multiplier of value (I don't buy a cyclical business). The capability of making products and service features that keep crushing competitors. Adding multiple revenue streams. Anti-fragile business structures and extremely complex operations are often preferred. A great test is to find if the business can come back under adversity (macroµ).  Uniqueness is NO.1 value driver. The low cost required to maintain existing business offers high leverage for reinvesting and growth. Low big marketing dollars are needed. TRUST and NETWORK EFFECTS are also great tools to spot durability. Management is also extremely important. I want executives to have aligned interests and hyper-focus on the business (seasoned CEO, founders, family businesses). I hate politics and titles. Good business always empowers people and attracts talent. Good managers are continuous learners.The success of amazon showed that truly focusing on customers can bring extraordinary returns for investors. I love the win-win-win situations where how a true ecosystem was built. If a manager finds it has a durable business, he should buyback, buyback, buyback!!! The best time for investing is when the bad news were all known to people. When layoff started and companies don't have to chase people, then real value starts to show. I don't buy if I am not planning to buy more when it goes down. Price actions are all based on expectations and surprises, I am more interested in the ones that with negativities priced in but positive factors underestimated. Associated with/friends with the existing author  Obvious Investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PCOR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCOR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCOR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCOR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News