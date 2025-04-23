Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laith Sando - SVP, IR

Dennis Degner - CEO

Mark Scucchi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jake Roberts - TPH&Co.

Doug Leggate - Wolfe Research

Roger Read - Wells Fargo Securities

Kevin MacCurdy - Pickering Energy Partners

Kalei Akamine - Bank of America

Michael Scialla - Stephens

John Annis - Texas Capital

Paul Diamond - Citi

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen

Operator

Welcome to Range Resources First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.

Statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Laith Sando, SVP, Investor Relations at Range Resources. Please go ahead, sir.

Laith Sando

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Range's first quarter 2025 earnings call. The speakers on today's call are Dennis Degner, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Scucchi, Chief Financial Officer.

Hopefully, you've had a chance to review the press release and updated investor presentation that we've posted on our website. We may reference certain slides on the call this morning.

You also find our 10-Q on Range's website under the Investors tab or you can access it using the SEC's EDGAR system.

Please note we'll be referencing certain non-GAAP measures on today's call. Our press release provides reconciliations of these to the most comparable GAAP figures. We've also posted supplemental tables on our website that include realized pricing