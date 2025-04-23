Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is one of my favorite BDCs in the market. I kept published positions during the last quarter of 2024, but I turned to "hold" due to a solid valuation increase at the beginning of 2025. Now, with Trump's tariffs bringing chaos to
Fidus Investment: Back On My Radar, But There Are Stronger Picks
Summary
- FDUS is back on my "buy" list due to its solid valuation, despite increased market uncertainty from tariffs and potential recession risks.
- FDUS boasts a well-covered +9% regular dividend yield, with a current DPS coverage of 125%.
- FDUS has a solid portfolio with 78.6% secured debt investments, but I prefer BXSL and MSDL for their higher focus on first-lien debt in uncertain times.
- Consider spreading FDUS investments over several installments to mitigate market volatility; long-term investors may find its current value proposition solid.
