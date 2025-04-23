On the 17th of April, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company aka TSMC (NYSE:TSM, OTC:TSMWF)—54the principal foundry for both Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) chips—announced its Q1 results. By all
Why TSMC's Solid Q1 Earnings Isn't Creating Market-Beating Price Movements
Summary
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, aka TSMC, reported strong Q1 results, yet the stock underperformed relative to the S&P 500 despite solid earnings.
- TSMC projects a 16% revenue increase and 24% EPS growth for FY 2025, though this represents slower growth compared to previous years.
- The ongoing U.S.-China tariff war impacts market sentiment, but TSMC's exposure to China has significantly decreased, mitigating direct risks to TSM shareholders.
- However, TSMC's clients do have significant China exposure, and it might currently be the beginning of the end of the Great AI Hype era.
