Oakmark U.S. Large Value Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

U.S. equities finished lower during the quarter despite 7 of 11 GICS sectors posting positive returns. By sector, information technology and consumer discretionary detracted, while health care and financials contributed the most to market returns.

PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

The portfolio’s return was 1.11% (net) for the reporting period. This compares to the Russell 1000 Value Index that returned 2.14% for the same period.

Top contributors:

American International Group (AIG) was the top contributor during the quarter. The company reported improved premium growth, strong underwriting results, and significant capital return during the period. We expect these trends to continue, which has the potential to lead to strong EPS growth and improved returns. Over time, we expect the company’s return on equity to converge with peer levels. As returns continue to improve, we expect the valuation discount to the industry’s top peers to narrow.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was a contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered financial exchange and data company’s stock price rose during the quarter as it reported solid fourth quarter 2024 results led by 16% growth in its Energy Futures business. After a couple years of using cash flow to pay down debt from its two major mortgage acquisitions Ellie Mae and Black Knight, management resumed share repurchase in the first quarter of 2025. We believe share repurchases are an attractive capital allocation opportunity for ICE today. We continue to view ICE as a well-managed, high-quality business with a bright future ahead.

CVS Health (CVS) was a contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered health care services company’s stock price rose after it delivered fourth-quarter results that exceeded consensus expectations and reconfirmed 2025 guidance. Given the company had a very challenging 2024, these two factors helped drive the share price higher over the quarter. While the Pharmacy and Health Services segments met expectations, we believe that a recovery towards target margins in the Health Care Benefits segment will be the most important determinant of stock price performance over the next few years. Positively, the company guided that the segment is on track to see a meaningful step-up in earnings during 2025 and should benefit from increasingly favorable Medicaid rates. We appreciate the company’s latent earnings power and believe CVS’ relative upside compared to industry peers makes it a compelling investment.

Top detractors:

Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) was the top detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered company’s stock price declined despite having posted fourth-quarter 2024 earnings that were in line with consensus expectations. Search revenue growth remained strong, and management reiterated that the new “AI Overviews” feature is driving higher engagement with comparable monetization. The one miss during the quarter was in the Cloud segment, where revenue grew 30% year-over-year but fell slightly short of consensus expectations. We believe the shortfall was largely due to short-term capacity constraints and that the long-term growth outlook for Google Cloud remains robust. We continue to see Alphabet as a collection of great businesses that can further benefit from the company’s world class AI capabilities. With shares trading at just 15x our estimate of next year’s earnings per share, we believe the stock is meaningfully undervalued.

General Motors (GM) was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered automobile manufacturer’s stock price declined despite reporting solid fourth-quarter 2024 results and issuing better-than-expected 2025 guidance for earnings before interest and tax, earnings per share, and free cash flow. Despite this solid fundamental performance, the stock was pressured by concerns over the potential impact of tariffs. While uncertainty exists regarding the impact of tariffs, GM has historically proven adept at navigating complex operating environments, and we have confidence this will continue. We have factored the impact of tariffs into our valuation and will continue to update the estimated impact as new details emerge. We believe GM is well-positioned to compete in a dynamic auto industry, is significantly undervalued, and that per share value is being enhanced as the company repurchases shares at a significant discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered passenger airlines’ stock price declined after it decreased first-quarter guidance, while maintaining its full-year outlook. We view Delta as a best-in-class airline with robust margins and excellent free-cash-flow conversion.

PORTFOLIO POSITIONING

We initiated the following position(s) during the period:

Constellation Brands (STZ) is the leading imported beer company in the U.S. The company has a strong portfolio made up of iconic premium beer brands such as Modelo, Corona and Pacifico. We like that Constellation's Beer segment has consistently outgrown the industry and believe it can further benefit from demographic tailwinds, new distribution points, and future price increases. More recently, the stock price has come under pressure due to both stock-specific and industry-wide challenges, some of which we believe will prove transitory. Despite the company’s strong historical performance and expectations for continued above-market beer growth, Constellation trades at a meaningful discount to other consumer packaged goods companies with similar growth outlooks. This dislocation afforded us the opportunity to initiate a position in the company at a significant discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is an integrated downstream energy company that refines, markets and transports petroleum products. Marathon commands the largest refining system in the United States with operations in attractive regions, which has provided meaningful cost advantages for the company and significant barriers to entry for competitors. In addition, we think Marathon's midstream business is an attractive asset thanks to its high market share in one of the most prolific gas fields in the world, which provides stability to the company's cash flows. Lastly, we appreciate management's focus on returns on invested capital and willingness to return capital to shareholders. Over the last year, refining industry margins have come under pressure due to a global wave of new supply during a period of soft demand. We believe industry margins have fallen below sustainable levels and that, in the long run, supply and demand will return to balance which should lead to higher refining margins for Marathon. Today’s short-term imbalance provided the opportunity to purchase shares at an attractive valuation relative to both current and mid-cycle earnings.

We did not eliminate any positions during the period.

OUTLOOK

We have argued that for too long of a period the weight of money invested globally was heavily skewed to a handful of U.S. growth names. Despite this, we’ve remained focused on using our bottom-up, fundamental analysis to inform portfolio construction. Even after this quarter’s strong outperformance of value over growth, we believe a large valuation imbalance is still present and will be the fuel for better long-term performance for value equities.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of this portfolio and any particular holdings may fluctuate. Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice. The specific securities identified and described in this report do not represent all the securities purchased, sold, or recommended to advisory clients. There is no assurance that any securities discussed herein will remain in an account’s portfolio at the time one receives this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. It should not be assumed that any of the securities, transactions, or holdings discussed herein were or will prove to be profitable. The information, data, analyses, and opinions presented herein (including current investment themes, the portfolio managers’ research and investment process, and portfolio characteristics) are for informational purposes only and represent the investments and views of the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. as of the date written and are subject to change without notice. This content is not a recommendation of or an offer to buy or sell a security and is not warranted to be correct, complete or accurate. Data is in terms of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Certain comments herein are based on current expectations and are considered “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements reflect assumptions and analyses made by the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe are relevant. Actual future results are subject to a number of investment and other risks and may prove to be different from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The Russell 1000® Value Index measures the performance of the large-cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe. It includes those Russell 1000® companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index. ©2025 Harris Associates L.P. All rights reserved. Click to enlarge

