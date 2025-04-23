M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Phil Creek - CFO

Bob Schottenstein - President and CEO

Derek Klutch - President

Conference Call Participants

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Kenneth Zener - Seaport

Buck Horne - Raymond James

Jay McCanless - Wedbush

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the M/I Homes' First Quarter Earnings Conference. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Phil Creek. Please go ahead.

Phil Creek

Thank you for joining us. With me on the call is Bob Schottenstein, our CEO and President; and Derek Klutch, President of our mortgage company.

First, to address regulation for our disclosure, we encourage you to ask any questions regarding issues that you consider material during this call because we are prohibited from discussing significant non-public items with you directly.

And as to forward-looking statements, I want to remind everyone that the cautionary language about forward-looking statements contained in today's press release also applies to any comments made during this call. Also, be advised that the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during this call.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Bob.

Bob Schottenstein

Thanks Phil. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. In the first quarter, dominated by rapidly changing and mostly challenging macroeconomic conditions, M/I Homes posted very solid results. We appreciate the opportunity to share our results with you.

Before we do, however, I want to address more specifically the macro environment and how it has impacted the housing industry and our business. When we