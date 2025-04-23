We have already seen two major crises in the 21st century, the financial crisis in 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Both of these crises have been fairly mild in terms of the economy when you compare them to what happened in the
The Fed Can Ease Policy, And It Won't Be Bad
Summary
- The Fed's ultra-soft monetary policy during crises in 2008 and COVID-19 prevented severe economic downturns by injecting liquidity into the economy.
- Post-2008, regulatory changes like Basel 3 limited credit growth, keeping inflation low despite an increased monetary base from quantitative easing.
- COVID-19 fiscal measures led to direct money flow into the real economy, causing inflation, unlike the 2008 crisis, where liquidity stayed in the financial system.
- The Fed has the resources to ease monetary policy without causing high inflation due to Basel 3, and easing could mitigate the negative impacts of duties on the economy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.