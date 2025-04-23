Wall Street Lunch: Bessent Comments On China Tariffs

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Bessent comments on China trade deal (0:30), Nasdaq gains, tech stocks surge (2:30), and Krispy Kreme's refresh (5:20).

Transcript

The U.S. has made no unilateral offer to reduce tariffs on China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday, according to a media report.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that U.S. tariffs "will come down substantially, but it won't be zero." And on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House is considering whether to cut the massive tariffs on Chinese imports, in some cases by more than half, to defuse tensions.

Bessent, though, told reporters after a speech at the Institute of International Finance that the Trump administration is looking at a number of factors beyond tariffs, when dealing with China, including non-tariff barriers and government subsidies, Bloomberg News reported.

Furthermore, he said there's no timeframe for trade talks with China. A full rebalancing of trade could take two to three years, Bessent added.

"China, in particular, is in need of a rebalancing," Bessent said. "Recent data shows the Chinese economy tilting even further away from consumption toward manufacturing. China’s economic system, with growth driven by manufacturing exports, will continue to create even more serious imbalances with its trading partners if the status quo is allowed to continue."

The head of the U.S. Treasury also said that the U.S. and India are "very close" to a trade pact. However, a deal doesn't necessarily mean an actual trade document, signaling that initial deals would be a broad framework rather than a detailed trade agreement, Bloomberg said.

Wall Street on Wednesday gave up a chunk of its gains after Bessent's comments. Still, market participants were generally in rally mode, snapping up stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump softened his aggressive rhetoric against Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and China.

Wall Street averages rose sharply on Wednesday as Trump said he has “no intention” of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. "I have no intention of firing him. I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates ... but, no, I have no intention to fire him," Trump had told reporters.

The S&P 500 (SP500) was +3.3%, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) was +4.3%, and the Dow (DJI) was +2.9%. The Nasdaq-100 (NDX) surged amid a broader market rally buoyed by a wave of positive developments from Washington that helped lift investor sentiment across Wall Street.

Tech giants led technology stocks higher. AI chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA) jumped nearly 5%, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) soared 7%. In addition, Broadcom (AVGO) climbed around 6%, and Qualcomm (QCOM) rose about 3%.

Besides Nvidia, others in the magnificent seven club also saw green. The iPhone maker, Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) rose about 4% each. Meta Platforms (META) soared nearly 6%, and Microsoft (MSFT) was up about 3%. Meanwhile, consumer giants Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) each surged around 8%.

Markets had slumped on Monday over Fed independence concerns, while safe-haven assets such as gold had soared. In fact, the precious metal on Tuesday briefly broke past the $3,500/oz mark, but eventually ended lower.

"Gold rose to over $3,500 per ounce on April 22 as the rally that began in 1999 continues to take the yellow metal to new highs. Gold's rally has been parabolic in 2025, considering it closed 2024 at nearly $870 per ounce lower than today's high. The higher the price rises, the greater the odds of a correction, as even the most aggressive bull markets rarely move in straight lines," Andrew Hecht, investing group leader of Hecht Commodity Report, told Seeking Alpha.

On Wednesday, the first quarter earnings season grabbed attention.

Tesla (TSLA) surged +6.9%, despite a sharp decline in quarterly profit. The stock bump was due to top boss Elon Musk saying he would refocus his attention on the company from his government role.

Boeing (BA) advanced +5.9%, after the beleaguered planemaker delivered a better-than-feared quarterly loss.

Over in the fixed-income markets, the longer-end of the yield curve saw some noticeable moves lower on Wednesday morning as investors move in and purchase longer duration bonds which in turn have pushed the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield (US10Y), U.S. 20 Year Treasury yield (US20Y), and the U.S. 30 Year Treasury yield (US30Y) downward.

Yields declined as Trump walked back earlier remarks about firing Powell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 10 basis points to 4.29%, marking a significant retreat from Tuesday’s intraday high of 4.44%.

The 20-year yield declined even more sharply, dropping 13 basis points to 4.77%. That marks a total decline of 20 basis points from its peak of 4.97% reached just a day earlier.

The 30-year bond leads the downward move, sliding 14 basis points to 4.74%. Like the 20-year, it has fallen nearly 20 basis points from Tuesday’s high of 4.93%.

Krispy Kreme’s (NASDAQ:DNUT) board has nominated a refreshed slate of directors to execute its transformation plan of profitable U.S. expansion and capital-light international growth, including a former CEO of Kraft Heinz (KHC) and a former Starbucks (SBUX) CFO.

The refresh is in hopes of reinvigorating a business plagued by sluggish sales, a crippling cyber-attack, and prevailing economic conditions that have led consumers to tighten their belts. The company’s costly supply chain is also undermining the bottom-line of its franchisees, many of whom were forced into bankruptcy, impacting profits of the parent company.

On the plus side, its partnerships with McDonald’s (MCD), Kroger’s (KR), Target (TGT), Costco (COST) and Publix have increased global points of access by 24%, offsetting some loss in traffic to its stand-alone stores.

In their most recent quarterly results, CEO Josh Charlesworth acknowledged the challenges facing the company and pledged to align talent and capital to its “business priorities” beginning with an expansion in international market.