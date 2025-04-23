BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (BESIY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (OTC:BESIY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Blickman - CEO and Chairman of the Board

Andrea Kopp-Battaglia - Senior Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Nigel van Putten - Morgan Stanley

Charles Shi - Needham & Company

Didier Scemama - Bank of America

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Adithya Metuku - HSBC

Ruben Devos - Kepler Cheuvreux

Martin Marandon-Carlhian - ODDO BHF

Madeleine Jenkins - UBS

Martin Jungfleisch - BNB Paribas

Timm Schulze-Melander - Redburn Atlantic

Operator

Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Besi Quarterly Conference Call and Audio Webcast to discuss the company's 2025 first quarter results. You can register for the conference call or log into the audio webcast via Besi's website, www.besi.com.

Joining us today are Mr. Richard Blickman, Chief Executive Officer; and Mrs. Andrea Kopp, Senior Vice President, Finance. Currently, all participants are in listen-only mode. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference is being recorded and cannot be reproduced in whole or in part without written permission from the company.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Richard Blickman. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Blickman

Thank you. Thank you for joining us today. We will begin by making a few comments in connection with the press release issued earlier today and then take your questions. I'd like to remind everyone that on today's call, management will be making forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Besi's current view and assumptions regarding future events, many of which are by nature, inherently uncertain and beyond Besi's control.

Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited