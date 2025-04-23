Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Mark Kowlzan - Chairman and CEO

Thomas Hassfurther - EVP, Corrugated Products

Robert Mundy - EVP and CFO

George Staphos - Bank of America Securities

Mike Roxland - Truist Securities

Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo

Mark Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners

Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Philip Ng - Jeffries

Charlie Sands - BNP Paribas

Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, everyone and thank you all for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's first quarter 2025 earnings release conference call. Again, I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA. And with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, President of PCA; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'll begin the call, as usual, with an overview of the first quarter results, and then I'm going to turn the call over to Tom and Bob, who will provide further details. After that, I'll wrap things up, and then we'll be glad to take questions. Yesterday, we reported first quarter net income of $204 million or $2.26 per share. Excluding special items, first quarter 2025 net income was $208 million or $2.31 per share compared to the first quarter of 2024 net income of $155 million or $1.72 per share.

First quarter net sales were $2.1 billion in 2025 and $2 billion in 2024. Total company EBITDA for the first quarter, excluding special items, was $421 million in 2025 and $333 million in