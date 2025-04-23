Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Mark Kowlzan - Chairman and CEO
Thomas Hassfurther - EVP, Corrugated Products
Robert Mundy - EVP and CFO
Conference Call Participants
George Staphos - Bank of America Securities
Mike Roxland - Truist Securities
Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo
Mark Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners
Anthony Pettinari - Citi
Philip Ng - Jeffries
Charlie Sands - BNP Paribas
Operator
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Packaging Corporation of America's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call. Your host today will be Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PCA. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Kowlzan. Please proceed when you're ready.
Mark Kowlzan
Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, everyone and thank you all for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's first quarter 2025 earnings release conference call. Again, I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA. And with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, President of PCA; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer.
I'll begin the call, as usual, with an overview of the first quarter results, and then I'm going to turn the call over to Tom and Bob, who will provide further details. After that, I'll wrap things up, and then we'll be glad to take questions. Yesterday, we reported first quarter net income of $204 million or $2.26 per share. Excluding special items, first quarter 2025 net income was $208 million or $2.31 per share compared to the first quarter of 2024 net income of $155 million or $1.72 per share.
First quarter net sales were $2.1 billion in 2025 and $2 billion in 2024. Total company EBITDA for the first quarter, excluding special items, was $421 million in 2025 and $333 million in
