Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Quinn - President and CEO

Adam Metz - Senior Executive Vice President and COO

Neel Kalani - EVP and CFO

Bob Coradi - CRO

David Chajkowski - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Long - Raymond James

John Schneider - Hovde Group

Tim Switzer - KBW

Gregory Zingone - Piper Sandler

Dan Cardenas - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Good morning. My name is Julieann, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Orrstown Financial Services Inc., First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Tom Quinn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, who will begin the conference. Mr. Quinn, you may go ahead.

Tom Quinn

Thank you, Julianne and good morning. I would like to thank everyone for participating in Orrstown First Quarter 2025 earnings conference call both by telephone and through the webcast. If you have not read the earnings release, we issued yesterday afternoon, you may access it along with the financial tables and schedules by going to our website, www.orrstown.com. Once there, you can click on the Investor Relations link and then on the Events and Presentation link.

Also, before we start, I would like to mention that today's presentation may contain forward-looking information. Cautionary statements about this information are included in the earnings release, the investor presentation and our SEC filings. The presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures as identified in the earnings release and the investor presentation. The appropriate reconciliations to GAAP are included in the appendices.

Joining me on the call this morning, Orrstown's Senior Executive Vice President and