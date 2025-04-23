Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX:AKZOF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 23, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kenny Chae - Head, Investor Relations

Greg Poux-Guillaume - Chief Executive Officer

Maarten de Vries - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Wrigglesworth - Morgan Stanley

Laurent Favre - BNP Paribas

Christian Faitz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Tony Jones - Redburn

Georgina Fraser - Goldman Sachs

Peter Clark - The Bernstein Societe Generale Group

Stefano Toffano - ABN AMRO and ODDO BHF

Jaideep Pandya - On Field Investment Research

Ranulf Orr - Citigroup

Chetan Udeshi - JPMorgan

Kenny Chae

Good morning, and welcome to AkzoNobel's Investor Update for the first quarter of 2025. I'm Kenny Chae, Head of Investor Relations. Today, our CEO, Greg Poux-Guillaume; and CFO, Maarten de Vries, will take you through our results.

We'll refer to the presentation, which you can follow by webcast or download from our website at akzonobel.com. A replay of the webcast will also be made available following the event. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations team. Before we start, a reminder of our forward-looking statements disclaimer on Slide 2. Please note, this also applies to the conference call and answers to your questions.

I will now hand over to Greg, who will start on Slide 3 of the presentation.

Greg Poux-Guillaume

Thanks, Kenny. Good morning to everyone on the call. In Q1, we delivered better-than-expected results despite softer markets with adjusted EBITDA flat year-on-year at constant currencies. This performance was underpinned by positive pricing and strong cost reduction, demonstrating that our self-help measures are starting to deliver with more benefits to come. Organic sales were flat with a 2% positive price/mix, offset by volumes down 2%, of which half was from the timing of an in-year commercial rebalancing in Turkey. We mitigated the impact of