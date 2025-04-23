Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is down 34% from its all-time high in January 2025, deep into bear market territory. Now the big question on investors’ minds is, where will it bottom? Historical plunges in the stock price over the
Nvidia: A 50-60% Drop From Highs Is Becoming A Realistic Possibility
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation stock is down 34% from its all-time high, with potential for a 50-60% drawdown due to Huawei competition and data center overbuild.
- Despite near-term risks, Nvidia's growth engines in robotics, Omniverse software, and automotive markets justify a "hold" rating.
- Nvidia's CUDA ecosystem and superior energy efficiency offer a competitive moat, with long-term AI infrastructure demand supporting future growth.
- NVDA stock's Forward PEG ratio of 0.62x indicates undervaluation, making it unwise to sell at current levels despite potential short-term declines.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.