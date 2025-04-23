Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Lynne Maxeiner - VP, Global Treasury & Investor Relations
David Cote - Executive Chairman
Giordano Albertazzi - CEO & Director
David Fallon - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Scott Davis - Melius Research
Amit Daryanani - Evercore
Steve Tusa - JPMorgan
Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research
Andrew Obin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank
Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup
Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research
Chris Snyder - Morgan Stanley
Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer
Operator
Good morning. My name is Nadia, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Vertiv's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the program over to your host for today's conference call, Lynne Maxeiner, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Lynne Maxeiner
Great. Thank you, Nadia. Good morning, and welcome to Vertiv's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Vertiv's Executive Chairman, Dave Cote; Chief Executive Officer, Giordano Albertazzi; and Chief Financial Officer, David Fallon. [Operator Instructions].
Before we begin, I'd like to point out that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events, including the future financial and operating performance of Vertiv. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We refer you to the cautionary language included in today's earnings release, and you can learn more about these risks in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings made with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake
- Read more current VRT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts