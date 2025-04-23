In my first review of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) in October 2024, I highlighted the company’s integrated business model, conservative balance sheet, and steady capital returns, rating it a Hold at ~$425. From
Elevance Health: Carelon Growth Not Fully Appreciated
Summary
- Elevance Health, Inc.'s Q1 results showed stable Medicare utilization and reaffirmed guidance, in contrast to sector volatility following UnitedHealth Group's rough earnings miss.
- Medicaid pressures remain, but rate negotiations and targeted acquisitions may support margin recovery by 2026.
- Carelon Services is growing rapidly, offering diversification away from premium-driven revenue.
- ELV shares trade at a discount to historical and peer valuations, but I am waiting for a wider margin of safety before adding.
