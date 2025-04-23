Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 11:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Charlotte Rasche - EVP and General Counsel
David Zalman - Senior Chairman and CEO
Asylbek Osmonov - CFO
Tim Timanus - Chairman
Kevin Hanigan - President and COO
Conference Call Participants
Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley
Catherine Mealor - KBW
Michael Rose - Raymond James
Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson
Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Prosperity Bancshares First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Charlotte Rasche. Please go ahead.
Charlotte Rasche
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Prosperity Bancshares first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. This call is being broadcast live on our website and will be available for replay for the next few weeks. I'm Charlotte Rasche, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Prosperity Bancshares. And here with me today is David Zalman, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; H.E. Tim Timanus, Jr., Chairman; Asylbek Osmonov, Chief Financial Officer; Eddie Safady, Vice Chairman; Kevin Hanigan, President and Chief Operating Officer; Randy Hester, Chief Lending Officer; Mays Davenport, Director of Corporate Strategy; and Bob Dowdell, Executive Vice President.
David Zalman will lead off with a review of the highlights for the recent quarter. He will be followed by Asylbek Osmonov, who will review some of our financial statistics, and Tim Timanus, who will discuss our lending activities, including asset quality. Finally, we will open the call for questions.
Before we begin, let me make the usual disclaimers. Certain of
- Read more current PB analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts