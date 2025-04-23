Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GBOOY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:GBOOY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Tomas Lozano - Head-Investor Relations, Corporate Development, Financial Planning, & ESG

Marcos Ramirez - Chief Executive Officer

Rafael Arana - Chief Operating Officer

Gerardo Salazar - Chief Risk Management & Credit Officer

Alejandro Padilla - Chief Economist

Renato Meloni - Autonomous

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs

Brian Flores - Citi

Thiago Batista - UBS

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan

Ernesto Gabilondo - Bank of America

Ricardo Buchpiguel - BTG

Carlos Gomez-Lopez - HSBC

Andres Soto - Santander

Edson Murguia - SummaCap

Tomas Lozano

Good morning, everyone. This is Tomas Lozano, Head of Investor Relations, Corporate Development, Financial Planning and ESG. Welcome to Grupo Financiero Banorte First Quarter Earnings Call for 2025.

Our CEO, Marcos Ramirez will begin today's call by presenting the main results of the quarter and will address the redefinition of next steps of Banorte's digital strategy as promised in our previous conference call back in January. He will also comment on the items proposed for voting at our upcoming Annual Shareholders Meeting. Then Rafael Arana, our COO will go over the financial highlights of the group providing details on the NIM evolution, asset quality, capital allocation as well as expenses for the quarter.

Please note that today's presentation may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. On page 2 of our conference call deck you will find our full disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. Thank you.

Marcos, please go ahead.

Marcos Ramirez

Thank you, Tomas. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call. The first quarter of the year was driven by strong business dynamics and solid performance across our subsidiaries despite the complex economic environment. The uncertainty surrounding the