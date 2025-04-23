Worldline SA (WWLNF) Q1 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Call Transcript

Worldline SA (OTCPK:WWLNF) Q1 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Call April 23, 2025 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron - Chief Executive Officer

Grégory Lambertie - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan

Josh Levin - Autonomous Research

Justin Forsythe - UBS

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America

Hannes Leitner - Jefferies

Mohammed Moawalla - Goldman Sachs

Antonin Baudry - HSBC

Alexandre Faure - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good evening and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Worldline Q1 2025 Revenue Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, Worldline Group CEO. Please go ahead.

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron

Thank you. Thanks Ella, and good evening, everybody, and thanks a lot for joining this call. Since it's my first conversation with you, before we enter into the presentation on Q1. Let me start with a few personal comments.

First comment, I must say that I'm extremely happy to have taken the leadership of Worldline. Over the last weeks, I've been in many locations already, and I can confirm that this company has great assets, extended breadth of skills to serve customers in an industry, which is really fascinating and where no position is granted.

Having been in this industry for more than 15 years, I can say that nothing that has been seeing so far has been a surprise to me. Issues are acknowledged and the teams are ready to move forward. So in a nutshell, I would say that. nothing in what is wrong at Worldline can be fixed by Worldline.

The third comment, I have been able as expected to leverage on my knowledge of the industry and of the company to hit the ground running. We've been in