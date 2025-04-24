Etsy: Back To Basics With Reverb Sale (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 23, 2025 8:14 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY) StockETSY
Gary Alexander
30.88K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Etsy's sale of Reverb aims to reduce debt and refocus on core business, potentially aiding its return to growth despite recent stock declines.
  • The company’s low exposure to tariffs and unique product offerings position it well against big-box retailers amid rising import costs.
  • Etsy is moving in the right direction, prompting my upgrade to a neutral rating.
  • Etsy's valuation has improved to ~8x forward-adjusted EBITDA, but it still faces challenges with declining consumer spending and needs to demonstrate a return to customer/revenue growth.
Etsy shopping site app and other shopping site applications smart apps on smart phone

herstockart/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Volatile markets are the perfect time to exercise active stock picking and monitor developments in individual stocks that can steer major decliners slowly back into investors’ good graces.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), in my view, is one of these names. The arts and

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
30.88K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETSY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETSY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News