ResMed Inc. (RMD) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Mick Farrell - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Salli Schwartz - Chief Investor Relations Officer

Brett Sandercock - Chief Financial Officer

Lyanne Harrison - Bank of America

Margaret Kaczor - William Blair

Davin Thillainathan - Goldman Sachs

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Group

David Low - JPMorgan

Saul Hadassin - Barrenjoey

Dan Hurren - MST

Matt Taylor - Jefferies

Steve Wheen - Jarden

David Bailey - Morgan Stanley

Brett Fishbin - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 ResMed Earnings Conference Call. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. And also, please note this conference call is being recorded. Later we will conduct the question-and-answer session.

Let me hand the call over to ResMed's Chairman and CEO, Mick Farrell; for a brief introduction of Salli Schwartz, who recently joined the company as Chief Investor Relations Officer. Mick, please go ahead.

Mick Farrell

Thank you, Kevin. I'm very excited to have Sally join the ResMed team, our newest ResMedian. She joined us earlier this week and brings more than two decades of experience across capital markets, health care and technology. We look forward to Salli helping us to take Investor Relations to the next level here at ResMed, providing clarity, transparency and long-term alignment amongst current and future investors and all of our stakeholders.

So Salli, we're thrilled to have you on board.

Salli Schwartz

Thanks, Mick. I'm happy to be here, and I look forward to meeting our investors very soon. But first, I want to welcome our listeners to ResMed's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call. We are live webcasting this call, and the replay will