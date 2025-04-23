ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kimberly Esterkin - Vice President of Investor Relations

Ted Hanson - Chief Executive Officer

Shiv Iyer - President

Marie Perry - Chief Financial Officer

Rand Blazer - Executive Vice Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Mark Marcon - Robert W. Baird

Kevin McVeigh - UBS

Trevor Romeo - William Blair

Jeff Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity

Kimberly Esterkin

Good afternoon. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for ASGN's first quarter 2025 conference call. With me are Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer; Shiv Iyer, President; Marie Perry, Chief Financial Officer; and Rand Blazer, Executive Vice Chairman.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that our commentary contains forward-looking statements. Although we believe these statements are reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. And as such, our actual results could differ materially from those statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in today's press release and in our SEC filings. We do not assume any obligation to update statements made on this call.

For your convenience, our prepared remarks and supplemental materials can be found in the Investor Relations' section of our website at investors.asgn.com. Please also note that on this call, we will be referencing certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and free cash flow. These