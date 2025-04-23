Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 23, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Diaz - Manager, Investor Relations

Brian Lian - President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Zante - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Asim Rana - Truist Securities

Mike Ulz - Morgan Stanley

Ryan Deschner - Raymond James

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Hardik Parikh - JPMorgan

Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley Securities

Annabel Samimy - Stifel

Roger Song - Jefferies

Andy Hsieh - William Blair

Biren Amin - Piper Sandler

Thomas Smith - Leerink Partners

George Farmer - Scotiabank

Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Company

Jeet Mukherjee - BTIG

I would now like to turn the conference over to Viking's Manager of Investor Relations, Stephanie Diaz. Please go ahead, Stephanie.

Stephanie Diaz

Hello, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today is Brian Lian, Viking's President and CEO; and Greg Zante, Viking's CFO.

